SNL to Return This Weekend With Remotely Produced Episode

Last month, NBC announced that Saturday Night Live would suspend production due to the coronavirus, and until today, the fate of season 45 has been unclear. Now, it looks like the show is adapting to our new socially-distanced time and will air a new episode this weekend — without the live studio audience, of course.

NBC announced in a release today that this Saturday, April 11, SNL will air “remotely produced content” during its usual 11:30 p.m. time slot as the show “practices social distancing.” (The show is calling it SNL at Home.) What you can count on includes a remote version of “Weekend Update” and “original content” from the show’s cast members, but what’s currently unclear is whether the content will air live, feature a host or celebrity cameos, and include a musical-guest performance. Guess we don’t need to rely on SNL writer Steven Castillo’s fake show announcements for much longer.

In any case, from the looks of the tweet SNL just shared, it appears that the cast is up to the challenge: