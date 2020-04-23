SNL Will Return to TV With a Second Remote Episode

Saturday Night Live’s first remote episode. Photo: NBC

Saturday Night Live is getting experimental again while we — and the SNL cast — are trapped in our homes quarantining. The show confirmed today that it will air its second remotely produced episode this weekend, a.k.a. SNL at Home, having first tried it out with an episode “hosted” by Tom Hanks on April 11 with musical guest Chris Martin. As was the case with the first remote episode, no host or musical guest is being announced beforehand … at least for now. Here’s the announcement video SNL shared on Twitter today:

Prior to the April 11 remote episode, SNL announced on March 16 that it would suspend production due to the coronavirus ahead of the previously scheduled episode on March 28 with host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa. SNL seasons generally wrap up in mid to late May, but considering all “non-essential events” in the city have officially been canceled through next month, it’s looking more and more likely that Daniel Craig’s episode on March 7 will be the last live, in-studio installment of SNL we see for quite some time.