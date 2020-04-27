We’ll Take Two of Whatever Bad Bunny Is Selling on Saturday Night Live

Bad Bunny has everything you need to get through quarantine: music, inspirational messages, and now, sketch comedy. The rapper joined Kenan Thompson (as former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz) in “Big Papi’s Cooking Show” on this week’s Saturday Night Live. Ditching the bad for big, Big Papi’s “Puerto Rican cousin” Big Bunny joins the show to offer you two quarantine essentials: “big ass pots,” large enough to fit “22 different animals, even big ones like llama and yak,” and big ass sweatpants, presumably for after you eat 22 different kinds of meat. “You’re gonna give a work presentation on Zoom but you are worried your boss will see your penis?” Big Bunny pushes his product. “Try sweatpants! It’s better than nada!” That may be Big Bunny’s stance, but in real life, Bad Bunny gave up on clothes around day six of quarantine. No complaints, just … observing.

