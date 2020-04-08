Mulaney on SNL: ‘Once You Work Here, You Always Work Here’

Saturday Night Live is still off the air thanks to the coronavirus, but the show gave starved fans a little morsel this morning with a new episode of its web series Stories From the Show featuring John Mulaney. In the clip, Mulaney reflects on his long journey with the show, from auditioning to be a cast member (alongside Nick Kroll, Donald Glover, Ellie Kemper, Bobby Moynihan, and T.J. Miller), to (allegedly) working as a writer, to scouting talent, to leaving the show to star in his own sitcom, to the 40th-anniversary special, to returning in 2018 to host for the first time. “The thing is, once you work here, you always work here. There’s great comfort in being here, and there’s great comfort in working for someone who you respect,” he says. “This has been an extraordinary thing to be a part of, and I got to do a lot of stuff here with a lot of people I really loved and still am close to.” His advice for anyone working at SNL right now or in the future? “Stay one year longer than you think you should.”

