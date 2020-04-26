SNL Promotes Kate McKinnon’s Cat to Featured Player

The longing for cute and cuddly pet adoptions has never been higher thanks to our perpetual self-quarantine era, and what perfect timing is this: Whiskers R We owner Barbara DeDrew (Kate McKinnon), denied her small-business loan, has to make a commercial from her home to get all of these fur monsters the hell out of there. And the options are … questionable at best. Baxter is into BDSM (biting ‘dem silly mice) a little too much. Marbles has been furloughed from her full-time sunbathing by the window job. Boots has a side hustle as a dominatrix who specializes in spit play. Still interested? Barbara can be at your place in an hour. “We now do curbside delivery,” she adds, “order one cat and we’ll leave 10 to 15 on your porch.”

