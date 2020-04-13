Got Q-Tips? Then Let RBG (Kate McKinnon) Show You How to Get Swole

If you’re looking to stay in shape while stuck quarantining at home but can’t lift more weight than two AA batteries, you’re in luck, thanks to Kate McKinnon. During Saturday Night Live’s remote episode over the weekend, McKinnon reprised her Ruth Bader Ginsburg impersonation from home to present “RBG’s Workout Corner,” where the Supreme Court justice presents some exercises we can all do to keep all the important muscle groups in peak condition during these chaotic times, including “abs, gams, tuchus, chicken wings, and critical thinking.” (If the AA batteries are too heavy for you, don’t worry: RBG recommends you use Q-tips instead, while tea bags make excellent punching bags. She’s small, get it?) “Apparently the virus came from a sick bat, which makes me wonder: What was Giuliani doing in China?” RBG says. “If you’re wondering, I’m not using this time to relax. I’m actually training for the 2021 Olympics. I’m gonna do mental gymnastics to figure out why they cut the pandemic response team in 2018.” RBG closes the segment on one very reasonable bit of motivation: “All you need to do is one pushup. A pushup is when you think, ‘Hey, it’s been two weeks, maybe I’ll put on a bra.’” Surely we can at least attempt that, right?

