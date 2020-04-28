Tina Fey Organized a Zoom Talent Show for SNL Alums’ Kids

Some kids are spending their time in quarantine watching their teachers compete against each other in a homemade Masked Singer competition, but for the children of some of SNL’s alums, the kids are performing in their very own Zoom talent shows. During last night’s Late Night, Maya Rudolph told Seth Meyers all about how Tina Fey put the idea for an SNL children’s talent show in motion, which involved Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, Paula Pell, and their kids.

“It was pretty delightful, I gotta say,” Rudolph said. When asked by Meyers if all four of her kids performed, Rudolph said, “No, mine were feeling a little shy that day. My youngest two performed. They claimed that they had jokes, which is always a little scary, because that’s improvised. But they just ended up doing a lot of bickering in costumes for a while. I think my son was dressed as a hamburger and he was bickering with my daughter, who was holding a sword.”

Be sure to stick around to the end of the above clip, when Rudolph reveals that Tina Fey’s kids are really into hosting themed dinners at home during quarantine, with inspired ideas like an “airline dinner” featuring first-class seats, flight attendants, iPads, and lots of TV watching while silently eating, which honestly sounds like heaven.