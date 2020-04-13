SNL Offers Timothée Chalamet’s MasterClass on How to Look Like Timothée Chalamet

Saturday Night Live knows you’re not finally writing your novel or learning a foreign language, now that the coronavirus quarantine has trapped us all inside. You’re just watching TikTok compilation videos on YouTube or [insert time-sucking yet soothing activity you could do for hours a day here.] In this week’s remote SNL episode, Chloe Fineman impersonates her way through three perfect wastes of time, starting with a fashion MasterClass from none other than America’s favorite boy king, Timothée Chalamet. Step one? Buy a navy hoodie. Step two? That’s it, provided you’re Timothée Chalamet. What do you think of that light roasting, Timothée?

I saw a highway of Diamonds with nobody on it — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) April 12, 2020

Hell yeah. Fineman also pokes fun at “viral loud child” and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, who provides a MasterClass on achieving inexplicable TikTok fame and, of course, a MasterClass from Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, who teaches you to (what else?) ride a bike. Also, while Carole’s got your attention, she definitely didn’t do that thing you think she allegedly did.