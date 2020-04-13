SNL Offers Timothée Chalamet’s MasterClass on How to Look Like Timothée Chalamet

Saturday Night Live knows you’re not finally writing your novel or learning a foreign language, now that the coronavirus quarantine has trapped us all inside. You’re just watching TikTok compilation videos on YouTube or [insert time-sucking yet soothing activity you could do for hours a day here.] In this week’s remote SNL episode, Chloe Fineman impersonates her way through three perfect wastes of time, starting with a fashion MasterClass from none other than America’s favorite boy king, Timothée Chalamet. Step one? Buy a navy hoodie. Step two? That’s it, provided you’re Timothée Chalamet. What do you think of that light roasting, Timothée?
Hell yeah. Fineman also pokes fun at “viral loud child” and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, who provides a MasterClass on achieving inexplicable TikTok fame and, of course, a MasterClass from Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, who teaches you to (what else?) ride a bike. Also, while Carole’s got your attention, she definitely didn’t do that thing you think she allegedly did.