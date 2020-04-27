For the latest installment of John Krasinski’s Some Good News YouTube show, the actor called up his famous friends to try viewer-submitted family recipes, then give their (universally kind) feedback, as part of a virtual potluck. Martha Stewart was on day-long pierogi duty, Guy Fieri made Sloppy Joes for what we’re assuming was not the first time in his career, and David Chang cooked up an extremely delicious-looking, cream-based chicken dish. Because it wouldn’t be a potluck without booze, America’s favorite mixologist Stanley Tucci also stopped by, not to make another perfect Negroni, but to try his hand at a “Quarantini.”

Passed along by TikToker @joeybaboots courtesy of his Nana, who demonstrates the beverage here, a Quarantini consists of vanilla and orange vodka, orange juice and a splash of Chambord. Stanley Tucci’s review? “Vanilla vodka? She said two shots, that’s two shots. Orange vodka? Two shots. I won’t be walking after this,” the actor predicts. In the end, however, a delighted Tucci concludes: “This is delicious! Cheers to both of you.” Besides, where is Stanley Tucci really walking to anyway? Fifteen feet to collapse on his gigantic, sumptuous bed?