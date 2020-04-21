Stanley Tucci Makes His Negronis Extra Dirty

Ina Garten walked so Stanley Tucci could run ooze sex appeal and give us some Easy A cosplay. Locked up at home just like the rest of us, America’s leading adorable actor decided to whip up Italy’s leading adorable cocktail for himself and his wife (sorry, ladies), where he whispers sensual advice like “Lace it with gin” and “If you can find a good sweet vermouth, that’s great.” Even if you don’t like Negronis, do yourself a favor and stay until the end of the tutorial anyway, when we’re rewarded with a lingering shot of his chest pecs while he congratulates himself on slicing the perfect orange. Swoon.

Related