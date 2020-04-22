A Star Wars Show from the Creator of Russian Doll! What a Concept!

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Whether you’re in the camp of “Another Star Wars show?” or “Another Star Wars show!”, this latest news from Disney is pleasing either way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland has been tapped to develop a new live-action SW series for Disney+. The new series will exist in the same universe as the platform’s other shows which include The Mandalorian (which just renewed for a third season before season two even dropped), the long-running animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and two shows that are still in development: a Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna and an Obi-Wan Kenobi show that will bring back Ewan McGregor. There is zero chance this would ever happen, but Headland’s show is just Natasha Lyonne’s Russian Doll character haplessly caring for a Baby Yoda-like infant while chain smoking and having misadventures throughout the galaxy, that would be incredible.