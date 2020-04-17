If you’ve watch Contagion in the past month or so, you’ve probably wondered, What did Steven Soderbergh know? Now, the Directors Guild of America wants to know too. The group has tapped Soderbergh, director of the 2011 pandemic film, to lead its committee on how directors should resume work on movies when the COVID-19 pandemic quiets. The committee, which will also work with scientists, unions, and Hollywood bosses, will “do a thorough examination of the issues at hand and to make recommendations to the board,” according to a joint statement by the DGA’s president and national executive director. Soderbergh, of course, is no stranger to working with epidemiologists, having consulted with a few while making the movie. But the announcement has led some others in Hollywood to get their qualifications twisted: “I played a medical student in the 1998 sitcom, Two Guys a Girl and a Pizza place. Let me know if you need my help,” Ryan Reynolds tweeted. We say stick to the essential work of providing the world with gin.
Steven Soderbergh, Contagion Director, to Lead Industry Coronavirus Committee
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival