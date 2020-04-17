Taylor Swift Cancels Lover Concerts, Making It an Especially Cruel Summer

“What doesn’t kill me makes me want you more.” Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Those of us wondering what, exactly, Lover Fest was to be will have to wait another year. Taylor Swift is the latest, and one of the most prominent, musicians to cancel performances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She’s canceling all of her 2020 performances, including the semi-mysterious two-day Lover Fest East and West events she had scheduled for late July. Those, along with her Brazil dates, will be rescheduled to 2021, while her European tour looks to be canceled. “I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe,” she tweeted with her cancellation statement. “I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.” Until then, find us blasting “Cruel Summer.”

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020