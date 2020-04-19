Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Lizzo Are Your Weekend Piano Chanteuses

When you’re done with your Rolling Stones living room scavenger hunt exercise, come here for the sonic cool-down. On Saturday jam-packed One World: Together at Home special, in addition to the many other talented musicians who contributed a vignette for the occasion, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Lizzo formed the ultimate pop soloist alliance: They all performed a piano ballad in the comfort of their homes. First up was event organizer Gaga, who launched into a cover of American standard “Smile.”

“I care so much about all of the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right now. I think of them every day, I pray for them every day, and I’m also thinking of all of you that are at hope and wondering when this is all going to be different,” she explained. “What I’d like to do tonight, if I can, is just give you the permission just for a moment to smile.”

Lizzo, next and flute-less, chose to cover Sam Cooke’s virtuosic “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Her hair also looked right out of a 17th century Renaissance painting. “Thank you to everyone working hard to keep us safe,” she said at the song’s conclusion. “Thank you to everyone staying home and keeping themselves safe. I love you, we got this, we’ll get through this together.”

As one of the special’s closing acts, Swift looked no further than her ooh-ah-filled Lover tune, which did not feature a surprise cameo from the Dixie Chicks and/or Joe Alwyn. (Unlike Keith Urban, who mastered the art.) Swift also didn’t offer any words of wisdom, but hey, she has nice floral wallpaper.