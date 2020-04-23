Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants Permission to Shoot Music Videos in His Backyard

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

Tekashi 6ix9ine — who was released from federal lockup early and given home confinement because of coronavirus concerns — wants permission from the court to shoot music videos in his backyard, a letter from his legal team filed Thursday reveals. “I am writing today only to request the Court’s approval to permit Mr. Hernandez to spend up to two hours in his backyard, once a week, for employment purposes only. He is looking to record music videos in his backyard,” wrote attorney Lance Lazzaro.

When Manhattan federal court judge Paul Engelmayer granted the rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, home confinement this month, he spelled out very specific terms. The judge said that Hernandez’s home confinement would be “enforced by GPS monitoring.” And, “in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the defendant must remain at his residence except to seek any necessary medical treatment or to visit his attorney, in each instance with prior notice and approval by the Probation Department,” the judge also wrote.

The U.S. Probation Department, whose officers make sure people recently released from prison stay out of trouble, “ is aware and has no objection” to Hernandez’s request to go in his yard, according to the letter.

Hernandez is allowed to make — and release — music under home confinement, another one of his lawyers, Dawn Florio, previously told Vulture. Florio had also said that Hernandez can go on social media, which was key in boosting his music. He reportedly nabbed a $10 million, two-album record deal with his former label, 10K Projects, while he was waiting to be sentenced.

Hernandez was expected to get out of jail around early August. In late March, Hernandez’s lawyers asked Engelmayer to let him serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement. They argued that his asthma made him particularly susceptible to COVID-19 — which easily spreads in close-quartered environments such as correctional facilities.

Engelmayer originally rejected Hernandez’s request, saying he sympathized with him — but that the decision was up to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. BOP rejected Hernandez’s subsequent request, allowing Engelmayer to step in. Engelmayer ruled April 1 to release Hernandez on home confinement.

It’s unclear when Engelmayer might rule on Hernandez’s request.