Escape Our Current Hell With These (Good) Coronavirus Jokes

Photo: Roy Wood Jr/Twitter

Look, we get it. The central premise of this article sounds absurd. What could possibly be funny about a global pandemic that has altered the very fabric of our existence, in one fell swoop shutting down everything we hold dear, from sports to movies to music to the very notion of human interaction? How could anyone possibly write jokes at a time like this? But in times of crisis, when we are frightened and don’t know what the hell is going on, we’ve historically turned to comedy. Comedy, as frivolous and inessential as it may seem, is humanity’s free coping mechanism, a medium that both distracts us from the horrors of the world while allowing us to get our best and worst thoughts out of our heads and off of our chests.

That being said, a lot of the comedy produced in response to the coronavirus has been unfunny, hack, and sometimes legitimately racist. Furthermore, as time passes and the news changes on a minute-by-minute basis, jokes that were funny five days ago have turned sour. Sure, the first tweet about what Shakespeare wrote during quarantine was cute, but by its 789th iteration, the bit had worn thin. Jokes about scoring cheap flights to Mexico on a “coronavirus discount”? Not so funny in light of how many people refuse to take social distancing seriously. A TikTok coronavirus challenge that involves licking a toilet seat? Okay, that’s legitimately horrifying under any circumstance.

The jokes that have somehow been able to remain funny in this crazy, unprecedented time are often not really about the virus itself, but rather how coronavirus has affected our relationship to something else, like health care, our apartments, or each other. As people are forced to turn to the internet for entertainment and comedians are trapped indoors with no way of performing live, the online jokes will keep flowing, for better or worse. Hopefully, at least one joke on this list will make you chuckle despite, you know, literally everything that’s happening all over the world. Here are the best jokes (so far) inspired by the coronavirus:

On Time

Small weekend is over.. now entering big weekend ☹️ — Jo💔 (@JoanNatson) April 5, 2020

Never thought the phrase “big weekend” would make me so sad.

Ppl born in 2000 are now 36......let that sink in — Brian Jordan Alvarez (@brianjoralvarez) March 27, 2020

Time is a flat circle.

me: can i have fun



2020: no



me: ok — Sam Pellegrino (@friendoftoads) March 27, 2020

2020 is the strictest parent I’ve ever had.

This is the funniest image I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/qna1qNTwNB — Matt Will Post (@MattPostSaysHi) March 25, 2020

So, apparently we have [checks notes] nine more months of 2020? That can’t be right.

Me when someone asks what day it is pic.twitter.com/1lhUh4eRUh — John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) March 29, 2020

Alternate caption for this video: When will we be done with quarantine?

ppl are like “how have u been spending the time” it’s like well responding to texts takes 16 hours and then after that i try to get some rest .......... — charlie (@chunkbardey) March 29, 2020

Texting is a full-time job under quarantine and should be treated as such.

Thirty days hath September,

April, June, and November,

all the rest have thirty-one

Except March which has 8000 — brandAn is good (@LeBearGirdle) March 29, 2020

Who could forget the classic childhood rhyme about there being 8,000 days in March?

[meteor hitting earth]

Dinosaur: oh no the economy !! — Ygrene (@Ygrene) March 28, 2020

Little-known fact: The dinosaurs had just bought a lot of shares in Amazon before the meteor hit.

On “The Video”

In case you missed it, on March 18, Gal Gadot released a truly confounding video of all her famous friends singing “Imagine” by John Lennon, inspiring comedians across the nation, from all different walks of life, to come together to parody the living hell out of it.

From Gilbert Gottfried …

To Tavi Gevinson …

We hope this helps. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4QcTAU3Szo — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) March 20, 2020

To the greater Brooklyn and L.A. alt-comedy community, everyone came together with the express purpose of roasting Gadot.

At this time I will not be doing any all-comedian parodies of the Gal Gadot imagine video, as I am focusing on family and other projects. I would never close the door on working on one in the future, never say never. Stay safe💕 — pat regan (@poregan) March 19, 2020

Everyone, that is, except comedian and Seek Treatment co-host Pat Regan. He’s busy focusing on family and other projects.

Jeff Goldblum getting back to Gal Gadot pic.twitter.com/lBHIURuy77 — Gianmarco Soresi (@GianmarcoSoresi) March 19, 2020

Oh, and Jeff Goldblum. He’s busy, too.

Celebrities when people are d*ing all over the world pic.twitter.com/UN5VWEpWgH — Matías (@maticaps) March 19, 2020

Can you believe “the video” was two weeks ago?

On Apartments

baking banana bread and shaving your head is not "spiraling" rob a fucking bank — JP (@jpbrammer) April 2, 2020

The bread baking has absolutely gotten out of control.

Hi, I'm a reporter: Are you a landlord whose tenants missed rent, and so you're now trying to figure out how to evict them this month? If so, please get in touch. It's not for a story, I just want to beat your ass — Jack Herrera (@jherrerx) April 3, 2020

Journalism saving the day, yet again.

Everyone on their kitchen floors right now.

it's SO easy to make cold brew at home..........i have wasted millions of dollars!!!!!!! — muna mire (@Muna_Mire) April 5, 2020

This may be true, but waiting in line to order a cold brew from Starbucks only for them to mess up your name and your order just hits different.

All respect to the woman who just leaned out of the window of her apartment and screamed, “I’M BORED” — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) April 5, 2020

[Me, shouting out my window in suburban New Jersey]: ME TOO.

a lot of people are fleeing to childhood mansions. . . — Drew Anderson (@imdrewanderson) March 26, 2020

An astute observation by comedian Drew Anderson.

why the fuck don’t toasters have a window so you can see how toasted your bread is — Jonathan (@jonathanhimple) March 29, 2020

If someone doesn’t invent a prototype of a see-through toaster while we’re under quarantine, then honestly, what was it all for?

roommate you don't want to be in quarantine with pic.twitter.com/a6CfsO4QSu — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) March 19, 2020

“We’ve been roommates for three weeks, and I’ve never seen you cry. What gives?”

“i can’t go because of coronavirus”

- whiny

- boring

- weak



“i’ve sworn an oath of solitude til the blight is purged from these lands”

- heroic, valiant

- they will assume you have a sword

- impossible to check if you really have a sword because of coronavirus — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 17, 2020

It’s not “social distancing,” it’s “taking an oath of solitude.”

Me sending my dog out for supplies since he can’t contract COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/4wrTWjqpTv — melz (@mvazquez17) March 13, 2020

This dog has been officially upgraded from man’s best friend to man’s hero.

amazing time to have a mini dorm fridge in my adult new york apartment that i pay one million monthly dollars for — Catherine Cohen (@catcohen) March 14, 2020

One million a month? An absolute steal if you ask me.

I bet a lot wives right now wish their husbands bought them a Peloton for Christmas — Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) March 16, 2020

Who would have thought that Peloton would have the last laugh?

I picked a hell of a time to have not learned how to cook for the past 29 years — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) March 16, 2020

[Makes 25th PB&J in a row.]

Moment of silence for the people who agreed to live with shitty roommates because they "wouldn't be spending much time at home anyway" — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) March 15, 2020

Sending love and light to everyone who relates to this tweet …

On Family/Relationships

guys will stand 5’8” from you and call it 6 feet — Andrea Long Chu (@theorygurl) April 4, 2020

“With my shoes on I’m basically like six feet away from you.” —A five-foot-ten guy trying to get his social distance on with you

when this quarantine is over I’m getting a divorce. “but you’re single” shut the fuck up. I’m just getting one — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) April 3, 2020

I’m more traditional, so I’ll be getting an annulment.

bro my friend just broke up with her man of 9 years because he was not adhering to quarantine pic.twitter.com/nZlwAdWYsN — dickgirldiaries (@dickgirIdiaries) April 3, 2020

Break quarantine at your own risk, fellas. The girls are not playing around.

celibate? i said i was SELLING IT — BLOCKIANA (@slickjit) April 2, 2020

The universe must have misheard me.

the four horsemen of quarantine pic.twitter.com/0q0ZQiCv0W — jane (@jiwoohooo) April 4, 2020

Tag yourself. I’m top left :/

The 1.3 seconds of a tiktok vid where a cute couple completes a shitty dance and celebrates by giggling and falling out of frame is more triggering to me right now than ICU footage — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) April 5, 2020

It should absolutely be illegal to share cute couple videos while under quarantine. Keep those to yourself.

“There’s literally no one to talk to,” I say to my four roommates.

no matter what I do, it doesn’t get any better pic.twitter.com/7A6dAB7QG5 — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) April 5, 2020

My dude put on a collared shirt and a blazer just to get virtually stood up smh you hate to see it.

A boy I’ve been on two (2) FaceTime dates with just sent me a 2-page-long breakup text. What — Jesse Under Whorantine (@tinderdistrict) April 4, 2020

Okay, way to brag that you’ve been on two (2) FaceTime dates while under quarantine.

i’m so bad at sexting... over here like “is that so? 🧐” — zach (@LI4BILlTY) March 27, 2020

Them: u up ;)

Me: Indubitably :)

Them: … nvm.

PEOPLE WHO LIVE WITH SOMEONE: Oh we’re driving each other a little crazy haha but it’s actually been nice to slow down, catch up on our shows, bake bread.



PEOPLE WHO LIVE ALONE: pic.twitter.com/OpF1uUWfmd — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 27, 2020

It’s so nice to see Bert and Ernie quarantining together.

my favorite fuckboy thought he could ride out all of quarantine at the recording studio which he somehow made work for almost two weeks. now im getting dick pics from his grandma's house & realizing he might be homeless — Becca O'Neal 🍒🍒 (@becca_oneal) March 29, 2020

Riding out quarantine at grandma’s house > riding out quarantine at the recording studio.

I remember my mama used say “outside ain’t going nowhere” now look at outside? Gone. — Ca$hly Banks (@TypicalLowLife) March 26, 2020

Scared to consider what else my mom was wrong about. Am I also not the cutest little boy in all of the world?

A funny thing about quarantining is hearing your partner in full work mode for the first time. Like, I’m married to a “let’s circle back” guy — who knew? — Laura Norkin (@inLaurasWords) March 19, 2020

This is the scariest quarantine story I’ve heard yet.

Day 2 of social distancing. Saw a picture of my bf as a baby. Cried at the thought of what it would be like to hold that baby. Then? Got horny for him as an adult. I’m not going to come out of this in a good place. — Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) March 14, 2020

Being horny while under quarantine can be confusing for all those involved.

Jon Hamm and I were set to have our beautiful wedding this April. However, due to the coronavirus, we will be postponing the celebration of our love. I’m heartbroken. My apologies to our friends and loved ones. Do not ask Jon about this he’s busy — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) March 15, 2020

This is a good time to mention that my wedding to Lil Nas X has also been indefinitely postponed.

Had to check on you. They say that lil coronavirus in the city now. Crazy how many people getting sick. Reminds me how sick I was when I lost you. Damn your love was contagious. I’m here forever if you need me. pic.twitter.com/88CVTOkGGI — J.A. (@TheeGreatJA) March 4, 2020

Be warned: Your ex will slide into your DMs at some point while under quarantine.

Your aunt who just now realized we should quarantine pic.twitter.com/IQ7EHWnRBQ — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) March 17, 2020

“It hasn’t hit me until about 15 minutes ago, when our family beluga trip was canceled.”

CHRIS CUOMO: There's always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you. Just so you know.



ANDREW CUOMO: I called mom just before I came on this show. By the way, she said I was her favorite. Good news is she said you are her second favorite. Second favorite son, Christopher. pic.twitter.com/wogd0oP2tb — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 17, 2020

While definitely not intended to be a joke, it’s incredibly hilarious that even in the face of a global pandemic, the Cuomo brothers are still willing to fight on national television about who is Mommy’s good boy for our viewing pleasure.

There is going to be a lot of pressure over the next few days to talk to friends and family. Fight it. Stay positive. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) March 13, 2020

The Cuomos really could have used this advice …

On Sports/Games

i can't stop thinking about this post and crying pic.twitter.com/ueaO2c4UST — queen of bitch island (@kittynouveau) April 3, 2020

I’ll be honest, Animal Crossing scares me and this is why …

My (f26) boyfriend (m28) is visiting another girl's island a lot in animal crossing. Is this cheating? pic.twitter.com/Vgwcha5Vlg — relationships.txt (@redditships) April 1, 2020

Also this.

Uh oh I feel a Sims relapse coming — Kate Berlant (@kateberlant) April 4, 2020

We’re way ahead of you, Kate, way ahead of you.

Parenting during a quarantine is easy. It’s having the media second guess you every night before bedtime that's the hard part. #ParentalPostgame pic.twitter.com/cGmcq5Xzaa — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) March 26, 2020

An important parenting postmortem with Jet magazine’s 2017 Runner-up for Father of the Year, Roy Wood Jr. With only 1.7 timeouts per week, Team Wood is posting some really impressive stats this quarantine. Excited to see how they progress over the rest of the season.

loooool i love these cat videos on tiktok pic.twitter.com/P3oJHA2WGl — ً (@itswazzzz) March 27, 2020

Audibly gasped when the cats cleared Level 5.

Idea: We all combine of our $1200 stimulus checks and buy the Knicks — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 26, 2020

Maybe it’s the quarantine talking, but this doesn’t sound like a bad idea …

One year ago, I was sure my writing career was over. I had writer’s block I couldn’t shake and I was starting to fear it was permanent.



Today, I’m proud to say that I can now do that basketball trick where you go behind your back with your shirt. pic.twitter.com/sxu7eQdYMt — Riane Konc (@theillustrious) March 27, 2020

I could be stuck in quarantine for a full year (God forbid) and I still would never be able to master this basketball trick.

This man’s immune system is the G.O.A.T.

The original Zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/WSCYkaTCHP — John M. Cunningham (@jmcunning) March 28, 2020

Hollywood Squares: Zoom Edition, coming to a Quibi near you.

this quarantine got me questioning who i really am pic.twitter.com/FMSeprzpKl — мирко2.0 (@800mirgucci) March 28, 2020

Are we humans or are we our avatars from Animal Crossing?

Statement on COVID-19 from my Rollercoaster Tycoon park pic.twitter.com/GNDLOd5bIk — Chris Goodwin (@cgoodz) March 16, 2020

Thank goodness this virtual amusement park is taking every precaution to protect its guests from COVID-19.

Day 4 of Quarantine. Wine has become my new favorite drink pic.twitter.com/m9MHiia1b2 — Shello™️ (@_JayShells) March 19, 2020

I’ve been inside for so long I actually thought he used his foot to pour the drink.

Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV — Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020

If the Olympics ultimately get canceled, at least we know we’ll have something to watch.

My gems? Still uncut.

Who doesn’t love some good old-fashioned wordplay?

Every pub quiz team member in 20yrs time who knows everything about Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bnWoQrHygQ — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) March 14, 2020

“They heard me, well done.”

Do you think they have this game on Switch?

On Comedy

A dad joke from a disheveled Nathan Fielder? Don’t mind if we do.

Me Jan 2020: all I need is a month to myself with zero plans and nothing to do so I can write this pilot



Me April 2020: ok u know wut — julia shiplett (@juliashiplett) April 4, 2020

Okay, when I said I needed a month to finish my pilot I didn’t mean this month.

To stay sharp, I’ve been trying jokes out on my dog. pic.twitter.com/IwdF2CpudI — natashavaynblat (@natashavaynblat) March 31, 2020

Harvey the dog has impeccable taste.

every comedian’s bedroom rn pic.twitter.com/7w95KjvOCt — Ben Leary (@benlearyy) March 26, 2020

Say what you will about Joe Exotic, but his home studio setup was legit.

I’m doing SNL alone this week because it’s on hiatus, and so I tried to make promo’s like they do. pic.twitter.com/vMb2GXdSe4 — ianabramson (@ianabramson) March 19, 2020

“The bucket was supposed to fall.”

Watching the videos from Italy 🇮🇹 inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ohrsBtuqzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2020

God bless the couple in the distance looking onward, confused and slowly clapping as Oswalt does his tight five.

Lying in bed bottomless, legs spread, patting my mound, my phone 2 inches from my face, arching my back and moaning with SINFUL anticipation for all of the front-facing character videos we are about to see when all these comedians get quarantined inside our houses 👄💦 mmmm fuck! — Patti Harrison (@Party_Harderson) March 13, 2020

Brace yourself for the onslaught of front-facing comedy videos … they’re coming.

self quarantine please pic.twitter.com/MqvMUQL1wO — Carmen Christopher (@CarmChristopher) March 16, 2020

Thanks for the shout-out, Carmen!

In something you probably won’t see again for quite some time, on March 13, Norm Macdonald performed a tight five entirely about coronavirus to a packed house. “I feel like I’m in the fucking middle of a Stephen King novel,” he quipped. So do we, Norm. So do we.

On Front-Facing Videos

really helpful info to have right now! pic.twitter.com/FtWqIIrilK — JEREMY (@jeremylevick) April 1, 2020

Comedians Jeremy Levick and Rajat Suresh provide helpful information during this difficult time.

every zoom discussion during online school pic.twitter.com/0LtkQy8gOm — liva worst (@realchoppedliva) March 31, 2020

“Where did the mic come from? Ah, put it away.”

when you meet a friend for coffee but they already have a seat so you have to order just far enough away that you can’t have a normal conversation pic.twitter.com/WV5NupEEdo — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) January 4, 2020

Remember meeting a friend for coffee? Those were the days …

High school senior who thinks they don’t have to cancel the spring musical pic.twitter.com/VLqehXkbIK — Jacob Kaplan (@JacobKaplan17) March 23, 2020

“School’s locked? We’ll just do it outside.”

One of the most painful things about this whole pandemic is watching every club & alt comedian that shit on "YouTube Comedians" turn into one. — mosesstorm (@MosesStorm) March 17, 2020

As Roy Wood Jr. predicted, now more than ever comedians are turning to social media for laughs.

this is “stand-up comedian who has been stuck inside for 4 days” pic.twitter.com/uR9OtVHsgZ — mary beth (@marybethbarone) March 16, 2020

But some comedians, like Mary Beth Barone, are having a difficult time with the transition …

This video is for all of the comics out there trying to transition into video work—take this plunge :) pic.twitter.com/U3kDMlqBzi — joey b :D (@joecastlebaker) March 18, 2020

Maybe she can take a front-facing video class with comedian Joe Castle Baker?

On Entertainment/Culture

If Lisa Kudrow wasn't constantly working 12 years ahead of the zeitgeist she'd get the recognition she deserves pic.twitter.com/FeUiZ6VZsB — James (@jrawson) April 3, 2020

Her mind.

I had the exact same reaction when I saw the Wicked movie was delayed again.

While the original lyrics work, “close proximity to my mother” scans better.

Mrs. Dalloway said she would have the flowers delivered because they were non-essential need, but she would make sure to tip the delivery guy at least 30% herself — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) April 1, 2020

Here’s hoping that Mrs. Dalloway didn’t cross the Amazon picket line, and used an independent delivery option instead.

zuckerberg & jeff bezos donate %0.003 of their monthly salary and y’all praise them... but when demi lovato donates her entire networth + a loan and y’all go MUTE? i see how y’all are https://t.co/J3TLn5q0wu — . (@herwickedrep) April 1, 2020

To come for Demi Lovato at a time like this …

people were like “2020 gunna be a movie fr 😭😭” yeah nigga room — giabuchi (@jaboukie) April 4, 2020

Savor Daily Show correspondent and Twitter king Jaboukie while you can, because he will probably get suspended again.

CoRUnavirus: The Rusical — nolan (@auntanxiety) April 4, 2020

For the love of God, please do not let the Drag Race producers see this tweet.

when lady bird said i want to live through something and i said same this is not what i meant — abbey (@edwardcu1len) April 4, 2020

CC: Hunter Harris.

Me every day of quarantine pic.twitter.com/HrOUkjeQMn — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) April 5, 2020

“Learn from this” —Me to myself after letting the dishes pile up yet again

Feels like we are all in prison but the prison in Goodfellas where you can still make pasta — Sam Morril (@sammorril) April 6, 2020

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a [checks notes] prisoner with unfettered access to rigatoni.

At least the real Jeffrey Epstein probably has died of coronavirus — dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) April 5, 2020

At least there’s a silver lining for conspiracy theorists?

This quarantine has really upped some of y'all's creativity 😭 pic.twitter.com/CqDO5bLSbC — *Stares in 𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐙𝐔𝐑* (@lilnigga_Lexx) March 22, 2020

Martin Scorsese is shaking.

not to be alarmist but if you give gay people $1,200 they will spend it on dua lipa merch — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) March 27, 2020

It would be a small price to pay to honor our quarantine queen, Dula Peep.

Never thought I’d agree with Mary Louise, but here we are.

it’s heartbreaking that with everyone stuck inside their homes, nobody is there to do what has to be done pic.twitter.com/e8SgFG3wfB — teddy v 2.0 (@teddyvalenzuela) March 30, 2020

If you know, you know (I had to do it to ’em).

Drew Droege’s Chloë Sevigny is back, and she’s fending off carpetbaggers with a home spoon, of course.

Person who does not know who bob odenkirk is watching the part in little women where the dad shows up and is bob odenkirk pic.twitter.com/SLD4aXTBTM — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) March 18, 2020

Will I finally learn who Bob Odenkirk is while under quarantine? I doubt it.

This one is: When getting dressed during social isolation deserves a prime time interview pic.twitter.com/IolHTeU4XL — Bojito (@Bomanizer) March 19, 2020

“Who were you thinking about? The children.”

celebrities be like omg 🙄 quarantined in my 30 room mansion with a personal theater, olympic pool and 50 acre yard for the next month. soooooo bored. just know we’re all in this with you guys! 🙏🏼 — dykes for bernie (@bealescore) March 19, 2020

Stars! They’re just like us!

OMG guys I just got off the phone with my agent and I’m in talks for a COVID-19 test!!! They’re mainly looking for names rn, but they asked me to send a self-tape 🙈🙈 Wish me luck!!! — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 19, 2020

We’re crossing our fingers that you book!﻿

WHOA SIMPSONS PREDICTED EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/6QIWKsGmE5 — DVS (@DVSblast) March 14, 2020

Honestly what hasn’t The Simpsons predicted at this point?

margot robbie on her way to receive her oscar for best leading actress in birds of prey thanks to every movie being postponed pic.twitter.com/NBiUjsKL1u — marti (@missamcricanna) March 12, 2020

She’s got stiff competition from Elisabeth Moss in Invisible Man and [checks notes] yeah, that’s it.

We can’t believe Laura Benanti didn’t include this video from actor and comedian Jared Loftin in her Twitter thread highlighting performances from high schoolers whose musicals have been postponed. His delivery of “lost all powers of speech” is enough to earn him a Jimmy Award nomination.

On Music

streets need that beethoven vs chopin ig battle tho — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 5, 2020

As musicians go head-to-head on Instagram, it’s time to get classical musicians in the mix. Haydn versus Mozart (Mozart, obviously). Debussy versus Tchaikovsky (Debussy by a hair). Bach versus Schubert (Bach by a mile).

I’m doing good how are you? pic.twitter.com/srSmAUyDOF — whitmer thomas (@WhitmerThomas) March 18, 2020

When comedian Whitmer Thomas sang “skip skop ribbet don laptop pop slappy do to you”? I really felt that.

This song is legitimately climbing the charts, and for good reason. It slaps.

Coronavirus isn't stopping this Tool cover band pic.twitter.com/YW73kZis5l — Nick Ciarelli (@nickciarelli) March 16, 2020

Clearly the team behind “Moves Like Bloomberg” still has the music within them.

On Singing From Windows

why are all these stan accounts tricking their faves into thinking quarantined neighbourhoods in italy are singing their songs LMFAAOOOO pic.twitter.com/ni1iIc6G3P — 𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖊 (@arxhiiie) March 15, 2020

Over the weekend, music stans began dubbing audio clips from their favorite artists onto viral videos of quarantined people singing together out of their windows. The results are truly not to be believed, as celebrities like Katy Perry, Cheryl Lloyd, and Madonna were fooled into thinking entire towns were singing their greatest hits. Obviously this was only the tip of the iceberg …

an entire town in Italy is watching Kim Richards vs. Eileen Davidson together from their balconies 😍 this is so beautiful!!! pic.twitter.com/Eq1zMErTPL — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) March 15, 2020

“You came into my home.”

A whole neighborhood in Italy is reciting the ‘I Am Your Mother’ monologue from Hereditary while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/OKXfbhAJgD — ahmad (@ephwinslow) March 15, 2020

Is anyone else relating to Toni Collette’s character from Hereditary a lot more now?

No one joined in..... 😭 pic.twitter.com/yyaYA98ZT2 — Ryan Bloomquist (@ryanbloomquist) March 15, 2020

We now know Judi Dench wouldn’t have joined in because she still hasn’t seen Cats.

absolutely beautiful—people in lockdown in New York City are singing to each other from their balconies & windows pic.twitter.com/inz623LOqR — Jamison Webb (@jamisonwebb) March 16, 2020

Now, more than ever, we should be calling J.G. Wentworth 877-CASH-NOW.

my upstairs neighbor playing guitar ................. bitch this aint italy — Sandy Honig (@sandyhonig) March 17, 2020

Fin.

On Health

Bitch we are getting JUMPED https://t.co/jepiF5oTjC — Jenniggafer Hopez (@Asia_Bean) March 31, 2020

They say when it rains it pours … seven to nine times.

I lost my teens to my depression and now I'm losing my twenties to a pandemic can't wait to lose my thirties to climate change!!!! — Fiona Applebum says don't buy Shaun King's Book! (@WrittenByHanna) April 2, 2020

So much to be grateful for, so much to look forward to :)

Sleeping don’t hit like it used to pic.twitter.com/v2JgNNBo9G — osama been nigga (@Animaxali) April 5, 2020

Never thought the day would arrive when I wouldn’t actively look forward to sleeping, and yet here we are.

me staying home me staying home

bc I wanted to bc I have to pic.twitter.com/gofUUA5SET — 𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑎. ♕ (@ChismosaLena) March 25, 2020

I don’t mind staying home; I just hate being told what to do.

your quarantine number is the number of times you’ve masturbated minus the number of times you’ve cried — colleen (@Coll3enG) April 2, 2020

My number? -27.

Me, 8: “Dear Diary, hey girl! I can’t wait to be in my mid-20s with a cutesy wife and three little toddlers. I’ll have a big house and be a fireman!”



Me, 26: “Dear Therapist, I’m gay, an assistant, and quarantined with my parents.” — Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) April 3, 2020

Wow, dreams really do come true.

“YoUr TwEnTiEs ArE tHe BeSt TiMe Of YoUr LiFe!!” —Someone who doesn’t remember their 20s

Allergies having the nerve to show up during a pandemic https://t.co/4lYHxuaQn1 — karmathedancer (@karmathedancer) March 25, 2020

“What do you gain from that?”

Me: why does my back hurt



Also me: pic.twitter.com/aqffaJa3A9 — wajed (@borderlineyikes) March 26, 2020

This reminds me to make an appointment with my chiropractor the moment we are free from quarantine.

Wildlife finally returning to Thames. Nature is healing🌷 pic.twitter.com/d6uBxSaIAx — ruby🦎 (@roobeekeane) March 29, 2020

One bright spot: Massive rubber duckies are returning to their natural habitat.

The perfect quarantine schedule,



4:00 - Wallow in self pity

4:30 - Stare into the abyss

5:00 - Solve world hunger (tell no one)

5:30 - Jazzercise

6:30 - Dinner with me (I cant cancel that again)

7:00 - Wrestle with my self loathing — Dylan Wheeler (@DylanWheeler_) March 18, 2020

Okay, wow, I thought we were all wrestling with our self-loathing from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.

gonna tell my kids this was the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8eDbsYddkW — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) March 19, 2020

Our very own E. Alex Jung teaching the proverbial children what’s what.

friend is worried they have the virus. healthcare system is so bad here i had to be his doctor...here's how that went pic.twitter.com/IkTuPtiBkv — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) March 13, 2020

So important not to mix up coronavirus symptoms with regular bodily functions.

The anti-vaxxers have been suspiciously quiet lately …

can we all just agree to gain 15 pounds. that way none of us have to feel weird about it — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) March 15, 2020

All in favor of this motion say, aye? Aye.

On Work/School

Do snitches still get stitches in the age of social distancing? How would that work, logistically speaking? I wonder …

Somedays I just want to reply emails with “ok” and this picture: pic.twitter.com/j0TXrVtkOw — Mirelle Ortega (@moxvi_) April 1, 2020

This is true in or out of quarantine, actually.

Running late for a virtual meeting that requires no commute pic.twitter.com/oIRp3Bgmo4 — T ∞ (@tveeo) March 27, 2020

You never know how long the commute will take from your bedroom to the kitchen table. Steps are so unpredictable these days.

“Gone log out for me Keke” https://t.co/a1O2z2nmg7 pic.twitter.com/N9J3ev1mx8 — Bobby how we gone getchu up? (@BruhMan_4thFlo) March 16, 2020

Someone get Keke into quarantine, ASAP.

#DecolonizeTheMTA.

Yes, it’s hard to stay away from your favorite bars and restaurants right now, but take a page out of comedian Mo Fry Pasic’s book and check out that new brunch spot you’ve been meaning to visit: your kitchen.

These online classes gonna be a breezepic.twitter.com/28V0U6zbBs — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) March 15, 2020

Sending a prayer out to every teacher who now has to conduct their class via Skype.

I slept 14 hours last night absolutely locked and fuckin loaded for a big day of hand washing and looking out the window — Blair Socci (@blairsocci) March 15, 2020

It’s so important to stay well-rested so you can focus on washing your hands, scrolling the internet, and, of course, looking out the window.

coronavirus been putting in work since 2013 but nobody noticed. now tht its successful ppl wanna act surprised lol crazy how tht work — g (@stopitg) March 15, 2020

You gotta hand it to her. She really put in the work.