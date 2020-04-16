The Good Fight Is Delayed, So the Cast and Crew Sang a Song to Cheer You Up

The Good Fight kicked off its fourth season with some scathing, pantsuit-filled, and very up-to-date episodes, but given the coronavirus pandemic — and the fact that the show films very close to its air dates — its schedule has been delayed for a week. While you wait for the next episode to drop April 30 on CBS All Access, let the show’s cast and crew explain things remotely in the video above, with some helpful graphics, and also a look at the framed dog photo Zach Grenier has in his house. Then, “but in the meantime,” as The Good Fight’s resident musician Jonathan Coulton puts it, “Here’s a song, because why not?” Cue the group sing-along to “You Are My Sunshine,” complete with Audra vibrato, because why not?