The Hunger Games Prequel Book Is Becoming a Movie, Obviously

Photo: Lionsgate Films

Donald Sutherland’s white-haired President Snow loomed large over all the evil things in the movies based on Suzanne Collins’s smash hit Hunger Games series. And though we may have seen the last of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen, Lionsgate has just optioned the film rights for the forthcoming Snow-centric Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The book comes out on May 19, and it — as well as the future movie — will focus on 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, when being the future dictator of Panem was but a twinkle in his eye. As per the plot summary, “Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games … only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.” So, it sounds like Snow has a long history with the little mining district that would later topple the power structure. Cheers to a YA-action-movie resurgence.