Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sometimes the lifestyle of the rich and famous is just as goofy and embarrassing as it is for the rest of us. Carmen Electra relived one of those moments in Sunday’s installment of The Last Dance, an ESPN doc following Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls. Sunday night’s episodes dealt largely with Dennis Rodman, whose time in Chicago, pop sensation sportswriter Sam Smith recalls, was spent “drinking,” “partying,” and “losing connection with reality.” And where better to do all that than Las Vegas! With begrudging permission from coach Phil Jackson, and on the condition that he return in 48 hours, Rodman went hard in Vegas, accompanied by then-girlfriend Carmen Electra. “The party was starting right away,” Electra reflected in the doc. “We’d go to his favorite restaurant. Then we’d go to a nightclub. Then we’d go to after-hours. It didn’t stop.” Literally. “It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis’s girlfriend,” she laughed. Rodman blew through his 48-hour time limit so, the greatest basketball player of all time was dispatched to go bring him back. “We had to go get his ass out of bed,” Jordan recalled in the doc. “There’s a knock on the door, and it’s Michael Jordan,” Electra remembered. “And I hid! I didn’t want him to see me like that.”

“So I’m just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me, [and Jordan goes], ‘Come on! We got to get to practice,’” she continued. Not exactly a pleasant wake-up call. But Jordan did what he had to do and got Rodman back to the Bulls. “He needed to get away,” Jordan explained. “But in all honesty, Dennis was always there. He was always on point.”