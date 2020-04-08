The Weeknd and Jim Carrey, Neighbors, Like to Watch Each Other With Telescopes

Do you have a cup of sugar? Photo: Getty Images

In case you think the Weeknd is taking himself too seriously, he wants you to know that it was comedy legend (and Sonic standout) Jim Carrey who inspired him to perform in the first place. “The Mask was the first film I ever went to see in a theater — my mom took me when I was 4, and it blew me away,” he told Variety in a profile. Now, thanks to the magic of fame and Los Angeles, he not only counts Carrey as a fan, but a neighbor. When the Weeknd recently invited Carrey over to listen to some music off After Hours, “I texted him the address of my condo in L.A., and he said, ‘I can literally see your place from my balcony,’ and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other,” he recounted. Just using your telescope to say hi to your neighbor, as one does! The Weeknd continued, “Anyway, on my [30th] birthday, he called and told me to look out my window, and on his balcony he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went to breakfast.” Turns out at least one of them isn’t heartless.