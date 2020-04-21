Thomas Middleditch Puts Ketchup on His Grilled Cheese???

It’s been a real rough day for lovers of improv, and not just because we’re living in times like these. The Upright Citizens Brigade announced its theater and school in NYC were closing, possibly for good, taking away one of the biggest outlets in the city for the form. But in an act of grace, fate has given both UCB and improv enthusiasts a small but precious gift: Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, doing improv on Netflix and also hanging out on Instagram Live. The pair reconnected in our latest episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, and in keeping with the fact that it was 4/20, it was “mad chill,” as the kids say.

There was lots of guitar playing, talk of video games, and a look at a very cool — albeit broken — remote-control helicopter collection. But, if you take anything away from this video, let it be this: Thomas Middleditch makes grilled cheese in an insane way. It’s bonkers, it’s “out there,” but it’s so crazy it just might work? He walks us through how he cuts grilled cheese into triangles — no, not diagonally, into four separate triangles — and then arranges the triangles around ketchup. If you’re confused, Middleditch explains the process in great detail on video, complete with schematics for more visual learners. And if you need more of this kind of chaotic comedy friendship energy in your life, join us next week when Adam Pally and Casey Wilson will be reuniting on April 29 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.