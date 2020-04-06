Joe Exotic Will Attempt to Explain Himself in New Special

What happened to the tigers, Joe? Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Everyone gets hooked on Joe Exotic. As the Netflix documentary Tiger King shows (and proves, with its new viral following), once people get to know Joe Exotic, they can’t seem to get enough. Now Investigation Discovery is getting in on the action, too. The network has green-lit a new true-crime special titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, a “sequel” to the Netflix documentary that dives further into the mess with Joe Exotic “at the center.” The press release promises to reveal secrets only Exotic, real name Maldonado-Passage, knew; show exclusive footage; and attempt to find out, once and for all, whether or not Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue killed her husband. But, wait, you wonder, what about all the other crazy cat people who just look like they’re doing all sorts of illegal things? Jeff Lowe, Doc Antle, and Exotic himself (who’s currently in jail for putting a hit out on Baskin) will all come into question during the series. Netflix is reportedly doing its own Tiger King follow-up episode, after it reached viral fame this March. Everyone and their quarantined moms were watching Tiger King, and now we all need answers. Did Carole Baskin kill her husband? Who let Doc Antle near Britney Spears? And, for the love of all that is holy, why does Joe Exotic’s hair look like that?