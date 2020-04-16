TikTok Disables DMs for Users Under 16 One Day Before Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday

Charli D’Amelio, whose DMs will be off for one (1) day. Photo: Charli D’Amelio/TikTok

Yes, all the kids are on TikTok now, but soon, they won’t be able to use the full app. TikTok announced that it will stop U.S. users under 16 — so, most of its biggest stars — from sending and receiving direct messages, according to a company blog post. It’s the biggest change as part of its new “family pairing” ability, which will also allow parents to attach their accounts to their children’s, block inappropriate content, and limit screen time. The changes come after the app has had trouble with its young users, from predatory behavior to allegations of privacy violations. The parental controls will roll out in the next few weeks, but limiting DMs will be a sweeping change on April 30. For the platform’s biggest star, Charli D’Amelio, who turns 16 on May 1, that’s a one-day reprieve from those breakup messages.