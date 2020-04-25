Timothée Chalamet Is Finally Singlée Again

Photo: Getty Images

Not that the knowledge of his relationship ever prevented us from fantasizing about making passionate love to him on a bridge overlooking the Seine, but Timothée Chalamet is back to being a single man. Us Weekly reports that the actor and his girlfriend, actress and model Lily-Rose Depp (yup, Johnny’s daughter), have broken up after about a year of dating. Additionally, Chalamet confirmed the split in the May issue of British Vogue. The duo first met on the set of Netflix’s angsty period drama The King, and proceeded to delight us with frequent make-out and fried-chicken paparazzi photos — which culminated in this sloppy yacht masterpiece. Farewell, cuties. We’ll see you both on Raya.