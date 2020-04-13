This Photo of Timothée Chalamet in Dune Sure Is Missing a Lot of Zendaya

Goodnight, sweet space prince. Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Vanity Fair is making fans wait for the first few looks at Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, Dune. The first image from the film dropped today, but the rest — hopefully including peeks at Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya — aren’t coming until tomorrow. So, we’re just gonna have to sit here, be patient, and eat what they fed us: a brooding photo of Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet plays the young prince Paul Atreides, who pushes back against the adventure he seems destined for. “The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts,” Chalamet said to Vanity Fair. In the first look, transport ships are on their way to take Atreides and his family to their new kingdom. Walking along a gray and desolate beach in all black, a pinched, concerned look on his face, Chalamet reminds us of another serious space prince, Kylo Ren. Sure, no one can replicate the bigness of Adam Driver, but this photo absolutely has Kylo Ren’s sad-boy energy. Perhaps with slightly better fashion taste. Instead of covering that porcelain-doll face with a mask, like the imperial leader, Atreides has on what appears to be a wool coat, leather gloves, and a belt with a big square loop. Yes, he’s moving to a scorching desert planet, but that doesn’t mean he can’t come through dripping.

Your first look at Timothée Chalamet in #Dune is here: https://t.co/VPrnJ6AGNd — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 13, 2020

Dune also stars Oscar Isaac as Chalamet’s space daddy, Rebecca Ferguson as his mother, Zendaya as his badass warrior love interest, and Javier Bardem as the leader of his rivals. Vanity Fair promises another glimpse at the sci-fi epic on April 14, so we only have a few hours left to pray they have a first look at Zendaya going ham.