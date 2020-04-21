TLC Wants You to Find Love Live From the Safety of Your Sofa

TLC’s Find Love Live host Sukanya Krishnan Photo: Getty Images

This May, do the thing you have been subconsciously trying to do all these years, and find true love while sitting alone, in your apartment, on your stinky, old sofa. But not with an app! On Monday, TLC announced their new dating series Find Love Live, a show that will allow a lucky few to find love remotely over three consecutive Sundays next month.

Each episode will follow along as “one pre-selected ‘singleton’ will be given the opportunity to ‘interview’ and flirt with three potential suitors live, via video, all in the hopes of finding Mr. or Ms. Right.” In exchange for not having to leave the house, however, you will have to let everyone with access to TLC weigh in on your love life via social media.

While Find Love Live, hosted by FOX5NY’s Sukanya Krishnan, initially planned to premiere in April using a traditional production crew, TLC is now launching the show as a remote production, due to the coronavirus quarantine, on Sunday, May 10. If you have some free time on your hands because of the same, go ahead and apply to be on the show. If nothing else, it’ll be a funny anecdote for that book you are absolutely, totally, definitely writing right now.