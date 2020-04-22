Tom Brady Is Bringing a Documentary Crew to Tampa Too

Just imagine it’s a Buccaneers jersey. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock/Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Today brings the news that two of Tom Brady’s followers will be making their own journeys to Tampa Bay: (1) Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s now-unretired star receiver from the Patriots, and (2) the crew of Unseen Football, the Brady documentary helmed by the Russo brothers. Joe Russo told Collider that the documentary will film Brady’s next chapter with the Buccaneers to cap off its chronicle of his illustrious career, during which he’s won more Super Bowls than any other player. “What we’re so fascinated by is the mindset behind that, and how he prepares himself mentally, how he keeps his body in peak physical condition, how he keeps his mind in peak physical condition, the way he preps mentally for every game,” Russo said. Unseen Football (which is quite the title in these times, as if we can expect to see football anytime soon) will also be released on IMAX screens, Russo revealed. Consider it a total departure from the Russos’ previous Avengers movies, a tale of one bro bringing together his other bros to battle the broad-chested enemy. Oh, wait.