Tom Hanks Donates Blood and Plasma for Coronavirus ‘Hank-ccine’ Research

Photo: WireImage,

More than a month after becoming the celebrity poster children for the coronavirus, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, hope something good can come from all of the fatigue, aches, and “blahs” they had to suffer through. Speaking with NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! podcast over the weekend, Hanks revealed that the couple will be going on a blood- and plasma-donation spree after receiving confirmation that they are indeed carrying antibodies for the coronavirus. The hope, he said, is that they can assist with vaccine research. “A lot of the question is, what is now? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” Hanks explained. “We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine.’” Such an America’s dad move to want to save everyone’s lives like that.