Feel like going “Sicko Mode” because you’re still stuck in your apartment? Well hopefully you can let out some of that angst with the new single “The Scotts,” from ASTROWORLD rapper Travis Scott and Man on The Moon’s Kid Cudi. The two rap artists dropped their collaborative single - produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat; with co-production by Travis Scott and Mike Dean on Friday, April 24 at midnight. On his Instagram, Kid Cudi said “THE SCOTTS DROPPING TONIGHT!! THE SCOTTS is my new group with Trav,” so expect more collaborations between the rappers in the future. “The Scotts” debuted during ASTRONOMICAL, a Travis Scott concert that was produced by Fortnite - yes, that Fortnite. Video games are hosting virtual concerts in the coronavirus era. Check out the first offering from Kid Cudi and Travis Scott’s new group “The Scotts” below.