“WE’RE GOING ROGUE.” Photo: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Just when it seems like everyone’s holding back on their new music, Troye Sivan provides. The pop star has dropped “Take Yourself Home,” his first solo follow-up to his 2018 breakout, Bloom, after posting on March 19 that he wanted to move up the release. “WE’RE GOING ROGUE,” Sivan wrote on Instagram, tagging his labels Capitol Records and EMI Music Australia. “I WOULD LIKE TO RELEASE NEW MUSIC I JUST DECIDED.” By March 22, he announced an April 1 release date for the single. “‘Take Yourself Home’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Sivan said in a Capitol press release. “I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song, with what is going on in the world right now.”

With his March 19 announcement, Sivan added that he wanted to use his music-video budget to work with freelance artists who were out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. “THIS IS A TOUGH AND SCARY TIME AND I FEEL SO LUCKY TO HAVE MUSIC AND ART TO GET ME THROUGH EMOTIONALLY AND FINANCIALLY AND I WANT TO SHARE THAT SO BAD,” he wrote. He’s since worked with artists over Instagram to design art, animations, and T-shirts around the song, some of which he’s already posted. Oh, and if you haven’t noticed, he debuted a new, familiar hairstyle ahead of the song too. Quarantine: the perfect time to release new music, support independent artists, and take out all the stress on your hair!