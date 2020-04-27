Bandersnatch is so late 2018. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and its erect sex puppets are the future. Hold on to your remote control real tight when we tell you that Netflix’s newest foray into interactive storytelling reunites Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), Lillian (Carol Kane), and Titus (Tituss Burgess) in Kimmy vs. the Reverend, which rehashes one of the most tired clichés on television: What do you do, days before your dream wedding to a pasty British prince (Daniel Radcliffe), when you find out that the reverend (Jon Hamm, always welcome) who held you hostage in a bunker for decades actually has another secret bunker full of women? You can either choose to ignore the revelation or, obviously, risk the chance of missing your wedding to save the girls. The special will premiere on May 12.

