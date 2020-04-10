Have you ever seen the moon bark back at the dog? Have you ever had orgasms in the double digits, digits, digits, digits? Only one of these important questions is asked during “SexBeat” - the new song featuring the old “Yeah” trio Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris which dropped at midnight on Friday, April 10. Usher had a pretty busy week, as he spent the better part of Thursday R&Beefing with Jim Carrey’s friend The Weeknd over whether or not he copied The Weeknd’s signature style on his 2012 song “Climax.” While truly everyone got involved in the feud, Usher must have been sitting pretty all day knowing that he was getting the public’s attention before dropping a new song amid the controversy. Do you hear The Weeknd’s whine when Usher sings “Sex beat, sex beat/put this on and watch us take it as far as you let me”? That is up for debate. Your move, Abel.