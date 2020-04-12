RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Trailer Will Set Your Mind (Drag) Racing

In case you were worried the ongoing coronavirus quarantine might mean you’d go days or even weeks without one of the Drag Race franchises sustaining you, don’t worry. The trailer for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is here, and while it’s only hyping a four-part special event launching Friday, April 24 on Vh1, it also offers tantalizing glimpses at the titular secret celebrity contestants. Do the tattoos and tank top scream The Situation to you too, or is that potentially a different celebrity’s post-transformation drag king look? Go ahead, take some time this evening and see if you can screengrab any familiar-looking faces. Why not? It’s not like you don’t have the time.

