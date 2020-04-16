What’s the only thing better than one Ariana Grande? Six Ariana Grande’s, of course. And that’s precisely what we got Thursday night during ABC’s Disney Family Singalong when Ariana took on the love song “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from the classic film Hercules. Wearing Megara’s signature purple, Ariana not only sang lead vocals on the song, but also sang her own back up vocals, playing all 5 muses at once. She even threw in some column-ography from the film for the real Hercules fans out there. Grande, who’s been teasing the performance on social media the last few days, said she picked the song because Hercules has always been her No. 1 Disney movie she “loves Alan Menken’s music.” Yet again, the taste jumps out.

