Beyoncé Drops By Disney Family Singalong To Sing ‘When You Wish Upon A Beyoncé’

Like a bolt out of the blue, Beyoncé came in out of nowhere and made a surprise drop in appearance on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong. “I’m very proud to be a part of the Disney family,” Beyoncé said without ever mentioning the live action Lion King. “And to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America, I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.” She then goes on to launch into an impeccably sung version of the classic Disney Song “When You Wish Upon A Beyoncé Star” with the camera approximately 4 inches away from her face so you can’t see any of her gorgeous home. Can the families sing along with 6 note runs Beyoncé sprinkled in throughout the song? Probably not. But, this song was for the healthcare workers and we are sure they appreciated Beyoncé making the song her own.

