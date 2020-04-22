Non-essential businesses may be closed, but the Boss is still hard at work raising funds for his native New Jersey. On Wednesday evening, Garden State royalty Bruce Springsteen joined forces with fellow Jersey-king Jon Bon Jovi and the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund to produce “Jersey 4 Jersey,” a benefit concert raising funds to fight the impact of COVID-19 in their home state featuring some of Jersey’s brightest stars like SZA, Charlie Puth, and Tony Bennett. Of course, Springsteen and his wife, E Street Band member Patty Scialfa, also leant their musical talents to the event. “Welcome to Jersey 4 Jersey,” said Springsteen. “We’re here tonight dedicated to our healthcare workers and all of those who’ve lost love ones, who are suffering and dying with this terrible disease, right here, right now in our beloved state.” Springsteen and Scialfa then launched into fitting renditions of their songs “Land of Hopes and Dreams” and “Jersey Girl.” Check out the Boss’s performance above and try to stay Jersey strong in these tough times.