Watch Dolly Parton Sing A Tribute To ‘Sweet Music Man’ Kenny Rogers on CMT

Are you prepared to cry tonight? On Wednesday night, Dolly Parton paid tribute to recently diseased country music legend Kenny Rogers, with a truly sweet performance on “CMT’s GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares,” a concert honoring the life and music of Rogers as well as raising money for the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund.

“Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we’re honored to pay tribute to his legacy,” said Margaret Comeaux, CMT executive producer, in a statement. “Particularly in these turbulent times, we’ll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need.” The tribute features performances of Rogers greatest hits from singers including Jennifer Nettles, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flats, and, of course, Dolly Parton.

Parton, clad in white and surrounded by candles, paid tribute to her departed friend and “Island’s in the Stream” duet partner by singing Rogers’ song “Sweet Music Man.” “But you touched my soul with your beautiful song,” croons Parton. “You even had me singing along right with you.” Watch Dolly Parton’s sweet tribute to music man Kenny Rogers here.