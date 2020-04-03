Drake Is Thirsty For a Viral TikTok Dance in Music Video For ‘Toosie Slide’

Roddy Rich and Megan Thee Stallion beware: Drake has officially entered the TikTok chat. At midnight on Friday, April 3rd Drake released the music video for his newest single “Toosie Slide,” and it’s incredibly clear that he’s got his sights set on creating the newest viral dance craze. “Gotta dance but it’s really on some street shit” croons Canada’s favorite rapper as he traipses around his Toronto mansion decked out in a CCD friendly balaclava mask and gloves before demonstrating the steps for the “Toosie Slide.” “It goes right foot up, left foot slide/left foot up, right foot slide.” Simple enough, right? In the song, Drake claims that he can “dance like Michael Jack…son” which we all know is far from true. That definitely won’t stop his dance from becoming the next viral dance craze; the “Toosie Slide” has already inspired a TikTok dance challenge, which was clearly Drake’s end goal. Perhaps his formerly secret son Adonis convinced Daddy Drake to get into the Gen-Z TikTok game? Check out Drake’s music video here and see if you can master the “Toosie Slide” before it is literally everywhere.

