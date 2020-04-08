Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images/2020 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Florence Pugh, acclaimed actress and ascendent cooking influencer, recently made the rare move of putting her boyfriend, Zach Braff, on her Instagram. It was in honor of his birthday, and she posted a photo of him sleeping on a puppy at the home they are self-isolating in together. (Presumably his?) As any celebrity couple does, Pugh and Braff have very, we’ll say, vocal detractors on the internet, and a bunch of them decided to make their opinions loudly known to Pugh in the comments of her post. Today, the utterly charming actress and relatable DIY chef posted a video letting everyone know she saw those comments, the level of abuse was enough for her to disable responses on that image entirely, and she’s not going to abide any of that trash on her profile. “I will not allow that behavior on my page,” said Pugh. “It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another — the world is aching. The world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

Pugh, sounding more disappointed than angry — which should really make you feel worse — went on to remind everyone that she is 24. She’s a grown ass adult. She makes money. She pays taxes, and therefore, “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life — ever, ever — tell anyone who they can and cannot love,” she added. “It is not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you.” Pugh also invited anyone who’s not down with being nice to just go ahead and unfollow her right now. She honestly handles the whole thing really well, and you can watch the whole video below.