Move over, Sabrina. There’s a new female teenage protagonist coming to Netflix and her name is Devi Vishwakumar. Netflix just dropped the trailer for Mindy Kaling’s newest television endeavor, Never Have I Ever. The show follows “the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl” and is based on Kaling’s own childhood in suburban Massachusetts. Kaling held a nationwide open casting call to cast the central role of Devi, and after sifting through over 15,000 submissions, she ultimately landed on 17-year-old Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who makes her TV debut in the series.

“Hey gods, its Devi Vishwakumar, your favorite Hindu girl in the San Fernando Valley,” she says in the teaser below, as she prays before a Hindu shrine. “What’s popping?” What is popping for Devi is that it’s the first day of school and she wants to go to a party with alcohol and hard drugs so she can be offered some and politely decline. She also wishes she had less body hair and a boyfriend who isn’t a nerd from one of her AP classes. If that’s not relatable, then we don’t know what is. Never Have I Ever hits Netflix on April 27.