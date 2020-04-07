You Simply Must Stay To The End of This Phoebe Waller-Bridge Video About Fleabag

Get yourself a very slutty pizza and tuck in for a night of Fleabag on stage. Last year, the show’s creator and star did a performance at the West End Theater of the one-woman show on which her acclaimed TV series is based. It was recorded at the time, and now anyone who wants to can watch it on the Soho Theater website for a small donation (a minimum of about five dollars, aka £4), or you can fire it up via Amazon Prime starting on Friday. All proceeds from those donations, however, will go towards charities fighting the coronavirus, and as Waller-Bridge points out, the whole creative team behind the show will forego any royalties so all the money can go to relief organizations.

The Emmy winning writer and actress lays all this out in the video below, which ends with a lovely little cameo no Fleabag fan will want to miss. (Yes, this is Hot Priest related.) So, stick around till the end of the video. Support Fleabag for Charity, and get a little evening pick-me-up.

A very special message from our #Fleabag. Don’t miss the surprise at the end! 🙏 https://t.co/PaPWrdY4YW — Fleabag (@fleabag) April 7, 2020