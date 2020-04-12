SNL Tackles Zoom Etiquette in Conference Call Sketch

Times are hard and weird, and everyone has different learning curves when it comes to navigating life from quarantine. Saturday Night Live understands that the learning curves are much steeper for some — in this sketch’s case, Henrietta (Aidy Bryant) and Nan (Kate McKinnon), two receptionists working from home and just trying to figure out Zoom. “I got an email address for this,” Nan notes, and it’s downhill from there. “Guys, just point the camera at you and leave it be,” Mikey Day’s frustrated boss says, but Henrietta and Nan are determined to figure it out for themselves. After bursting into tears, Henrietta changes her background to the poster from The Good Doctor: “It’s the only file I have on my computer and it’s my favorite doctor. He’s a doctor but he’s different.” Nan, not to be outdone, changes her display to a picture Wayne Brady. If you work from home and don’t know a Henrietta or a Nan, you are a Henrietta or a Nan. Watch the full sketch above.

Related