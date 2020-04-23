SZA Blesses 20-Somethings With A Song For ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ Benefit

If you’re a 20-something quarantining in New Jersey, SZA’s got a song for you. On Wednesday evening, the singer-songwriter performed in Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi’s “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Introduced by Whoopi Goldberg, SZA made sure to shout out her Jersey roots before launching into a rendition of her song “20 Something” from her Grammy-nominated debut album CTRL. “Hi. My name is Solana and I’m from Maplewood, New Jersey,” she said, repping Essex County. “We’re praying for everybody at home.” Sitting on a couch while singing into a large microphone, SZA, accompanied by producer Carter Lang, added some new lyrics to the end of her beautiful ballad specifically addressing life under quarantine. “Everybody safe at home/everybody scared outside/everybody all alone/god bless you.” God bless us, indeed.

