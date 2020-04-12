Watch the Cast of SNL Self-Quarantine in Updated Credits

We caught up with the cast at home for the #SNLAtHome opening ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iloDjVTDZy — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020

Saturday Night Live announced earlier this week that the show would return from its suspended production with a special episode of “remotely produced content,” and last night, we finally found out exactly what that meant. Instead of the usual “laughing and smiling straight to camera in front of a New York City landmark,” the new opening credits of the show feature the cast self-isolating at home: Beck Bennet does dishes, Heidi Gardner deadlifts cartons of milk, and Alex Moffat just kind of sits on his porch! Lenny Pickett even joins, jamming on his saxophone throughout along with the rest of the house band. The credits end with a Zoom-like collage of the entire cast smiling awkwardly into their respective webcams. SNL stars… they’re just like us! Check out the new opening credits above.