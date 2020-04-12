Let Tom Hanks’ Remote SNL Monologue Soothe Your Quarantine Worries

In case you were still worried about American treasure Tom Hanks recovering from COVID-19, he’s here to quell your worries by hosting a new episode of Saturday Night Live. The monologue, taped not-very-live from Hanks’ home in Los Angeles, is a strange one, albeit comforting, thanks to the universally beloved Hanks’ friendly delivery. Hanks touches on his COVID-19 diagnosis, noting that he was the “celebrity canary in the coal mine” of the virus, but that he has made a full recovery, along with his wife Rita Wilson. He goes on to explain that this episode of SNL is a little different than others, mainly because “there’s no such thing as Saturdays anymore. Every day is today.” Hanks wraps things up with a one-man-question-and-answer, and assures the audience that despite production limitations, this episode will be more familiar than you might have thought: “Will it make you laugh? Eh. It’s SNL. There’ll be some good stuff, maybe one or two stinkers, you know the drill.” Watch the full monologue above.

