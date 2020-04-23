Mandalorian Doc Trailer Gives Us More Baby Yoda When We Need Him Most

Are there any two words in filmic parlance sweeter than “practical effects“? That’s not rhetorical. The correct answer is yes, and the words are “Baby Yoda.” The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian gives us both, like the world’s coolest DVD making-of featurette. The trailer shows footage of giant wraparound screens, extras in stormtrooper gear, and a rideable mechanical puppet so massive it makes War Horse look like a My Little Pony. All of this is framed by roundtable discussions between executive producer Jon Favreau and directors Deborah Chow, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa. There’s also footage of directors Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi on set, calling shots. Most thrilling, though, is footage of Baby Yoda in full puppet mode, surrounded by paparazzi-style by cameras in one shot, walking with the help of rods and pulleys in another. Rather than break the illusion of Baby Yoda’s lifelikeness, seeing the puppetry and practical effects up close somehow make the Child seem more real, tangible, and alive than ever, like a real, live 50-year-old child actor on set with Pedro and the gang. “One of the weirdest and best things that ever happened was Werner. He was acting against the baby and he started directing the baby directly,” says Deborah Chow in the trailer. “I’m trying to direct Werner, who’s now directing the puppet. He was telling us we needed to commit to the magic, use the puppet.” The series streams on Disney+ May 4.