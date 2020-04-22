Westworld to Reboot Itself for a Fourth Season

Photo: HBO

Westworld, a television show that famously featured a quarantined dance scene set to Roxy Music’s “Do the Strand” (and lots and lots of robots), has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO. The network confirmed the news today, teasing that they have no idea how the Western theme park turned technocratic metropolis series will continue to evolve. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next,” HBO president Casey Bloys said in a statement, referring to “master storytellers” Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Westworld’s eight-episode third season, which is currently airing, has managed to simultaneously annoy Ed Harris and leave viewers with about a thousand questions about what’s going on with the plot. And don’t even get us started about who’s a human or not! Because we have no idea.