White House Correspondents’ Dinner Rescheduled for August

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner makes a return to comedy, with Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson set to host and Patriot Act’s Hasan Minhaj serving as featured speaker. Even better: They now have four extra months to prepare their sets. According to Deadline, the White House Correspondents’ Association has rescheduled their annual dinner for August 29 since the ongoing coronavirus quarantine postponed the event, which was originally slated for April 25. As for what they’ll both be joking about, well, it’s hard to say at this point in the game. The food?

“For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most important story of our lifetimes,” WHCA president and ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl said Monday in a statement. “We hope our rescheduled 2020 dinner will be a chance to celebrate the kind of important journalism we have seen throughout this crisis.” The dinner will now also happen after both the rescheduled Democratic National Convention (set to run from August 17 through August 20) and Republican National Convention (which kicks off August 24 and runs through August 27), hopefully giving Thompson and Minaj something, anything, to poke fun at.