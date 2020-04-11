Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Andrew Cuomo, who’s single for the first time in a decade after a 2019 break-up with celebrity chef Sandra Lee, is a self-proclaimed “luv guv.” He also, straight from the governor’s mansion, fancies himself as “a cool dude in a loose mood.” So now’s your chance to pounce, horny (and age-appropriate) Democrats! In a new profile with the New York Times, Lee was destined to be asked about their romantic parting after so many years together, and she offered an update about how they’re both moving on — or rather, how they’re not moving on just yet. “He’s still my guy,” she explained. “Neither one of us, well as far as I know, has had a date.” Lee said that she continues to remain close to many members of Cuomo’s family, particularly his three daughters. And, of course, she watches his daily press conferences from her home in Los Angeles, although she has the added benefit of “sharing with him my thoughts” when they conclude. “They’re my family, and they always will be my family,” she added. “We share a home, we share children, we share friendship. I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die.”