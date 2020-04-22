Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Didn’t Plan On Quarantining Without His Wife

Coming for Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s “Chillest Exes Ever” title. Photo: Getty Images For Comedy Central

Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, and their three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, are all hunkered down in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic. And yes, the Instagram pics are delightful, but doesn’t Bruce Willis have a whole other family somewhere? His wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, are nowhere to be seen in all the family quarantine photos. Shortly after the internet went giddy with speculation around why two divorced people would want to spend all their time indoors together, Scout Willis, 28, spoke to the Dopey podcast and explained that they didn’t plan to be sheltered away from the rest of the family (and no, it’s not weird for Willis and Moore). “My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not fucking with hypothermic [sic] needles that she found,” Scout explained. “So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.” So while her stepmom was waiting for results from the doctor, Bruce got a head start for Idaho, where he and Moore raised their daughters. Then, Scout said, “travel got crazy,” so Heming, Mabel, and Evelyn just stayed in Los Angeles.

A source told ET that Moore, Willis, and Heming are “good friends” with a “great relationship,” so there’s no Parent Trap happening here, but Scout, at least, is enjoying seeing her parents back in the house she grew up in. “It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” Scout continued. “They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ’90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute.”